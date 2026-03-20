College

Georgia basketball obliterated by Saint Louis in opening round of NCAA tournament

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Mike White (Getty) BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Head coach Mike White of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the second half against the Saint Louis Billikens in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

March has many familiar beats.

“One Shining Moment” upsets and teams cutting down the nets as they advance deeper in the NCAA tournament.

Georgia experienced a familiar feeling in its first half of the NCAA tournament.

Read more at DawgNation.



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