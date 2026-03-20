Georgia basketball obliterated by Saint Louis in opening round of NCAA tournament

March has many familiar beats.
“One Shining Moment” upsets and teams cutting down the nets as they advance deeper in the NCAA tournament.
Georgia experienced a familiar feeling in its first half of the NCAA tournament.
Read more at DawgNation.
March has many familiar beats.
“One Shining Moment” upsets and teams cutting down the nets as they advance deeper in the NCAA tournament.
Georgia experienced a familiar feeling in its first half of the NCAA tournament.
Read more at DawgNation.
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