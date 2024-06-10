College

Georgia baseball one win from College World Series, ‘Everybody is watching Game 3′ at 7 p.m.

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

06/08/24 - NC State vs. Georgia\r Fans during Georgias game against NC State at the NCAA Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia will decide its College World Series fate under the lights at Foley Field with the sports world looking on.

The No. 7-national seed Bulldogs (43-16) will play Game Three of their NCAA Baseball Super Regional against No. 10-national seed North Carolina State at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The winner of the game will fill the final remaining spot in the eight-team CWS field, with seven teams having already punched their tickets.

The Wolfpack (37-21) battered Georgia by an 18-1 count in the opening game of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional on Saturday before the Bulldogs scored an 11-2 win on Sunday.

