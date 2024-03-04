College

Georgia baseball erases late 9-3 deficit, shocks Georgia Tech 11-9

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Georgia Baseball (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia during Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges)

LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia baseball sent Georgia Tech back to Atlanta winless on the weekend with an 11-9 comeback victory on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (10-1) erased a 9-3 seventh inning deficit to continue the domination of their big-city rivals. Fernando Gonzalez, Kolby Branch and Sebastian Murillo delivered three clutch RBIs in the top of the ninth for UGA’s first lead.

Murillo notched a 9-9 tie with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Clayton Chadwick. The veteran infielder fell behind in a quick 0-2 count before the RBI electrified the Georgia dugout.

Gonzalez took the lead on the next at-bat, slapping a double down the left-field line as the speedy Josh Stinson scored from first base.

Then Branch and the Bulldogs caught a break. The Baylor transfer’s low line drive bounced off of Tech pitcher Brandon Thomas’ foot and rolled lazily into left field.

