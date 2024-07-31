College

Former Georgia star Eric Stokes gaining speed on regaining starting spot with Green Bay Packers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Eric Stokes (Getty) GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 17: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown over Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 17, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Eric Stokes, one of Georgia’s greatest success stories, is looking to regain a starting spot on the Green Bay Packers’ defense this fall.

Stokes, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after running a 4.25-second time in the 40-yard dash, had a standout practice last week to serve notice he’s over the hamstring injury that limited him to three games last season.

“My foot wasn’t as strong as it needed to be, so it put pressure on my hamstring and my calf …. ‚” Stokes explained in a recent Packers Wire story. “I feel like I’m faster than before …. this is the best I’ve felt since coming out (of the 2021 NFL Draft).”

Stokes, once the lowest-rated player in UGA’s 2017 signing class, redshirted his first season in Athens before breaking into the starting lineup in 2018.

From there, Stokes’ star has been on the rise, even as he has maintained his modesty.

