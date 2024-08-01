College

ESPN on Georgia-Clemson opener: ‘It doesn’t get much tougher '

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Dabo Swinney (Getty) CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

There’s been plenty of chatter about Georgia’s schedule this offseason.

With games against Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss all coming away from Sanford Stadium, Georgia will certainly have its hands full on a week-by-week basis.

But if there’s a silver lining to Georgia’s beefed-up schedule, it’s that the Bulldogs don’t have to play themselves.

That’s not the case for the likes of Clemson, Florida and Mississippi State, who all took home superlatives for their schedules during the 2024 season.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!