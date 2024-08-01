ESPN on Georgia-Clemson opener: ‘It doesn’t get much tougher '

There’s been plenty of chatter about Georgia’s schedule this offseason.

With games against Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss all coming away from Sanford Stadium, Georgia will certainly have its hands full on a week-by-week basis.

But if there’s a silver lining to Georgia’s beefed-up schedule, it’s that the Bulldogs don’t have to play themselves.

That’s not the case for the likes of Clemson, Florida and Mississippi State, who all took home superlatives for their schedules during the 2024 season.

