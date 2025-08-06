ESPN analyst explains why Gunner Stockton is one of the ‘most important players in college football’

ATHENS — Though he has not formally been named the team’s starting quarterback, all signs this fall point to Gunner Stockton taking the first snap at quarterback when Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall.

Stockton got a taste of starting experience against Notre Dame last season, but his next start inside the Sanford Stadium hedges will be the first of his career.

With such little experience — Stockton has 83 pass attempts in his previous three seasons at Georgia — Stockton is still widely an unknown, especially to the national college football audience.

Yet Stockton is poised to be one of the most important players in the sport in 2025. That’s according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who sees Stockton as someone who will have a significant influence on the national championship picture.

Read more at DawgNation.com