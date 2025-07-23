College

ESPN analyst asks critical question of Georgia wide receivers, even after offseason additions

By Connor Riley
Colbie Young (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia has gone to considerable lengths to add more firepower to its passing offense this offseason.

Yet ESPN’s Bill Connelly is still skeptical if Georgia has enough to really best some of the elite teams Georgia will face in the upcoming season.

In an article for ESPN, Connelly outlined three major concerns for Georgia entering the 2025 season. If those concerns are alleviated, Georgia is more than capable of winning a title.

One of those is tied to Gunner Stockton, who is likely to step in as the team’s starting quarterback. Another comes with turnover on the line of scrimmage.

