EA Sports College Football 25 paying players who ‘opt in’

The popular EA Sports College Football Game will return with all 134 teams represented and players having the opportunity to “opt in” and be compensated.

The players who agree to have their name, image and likeness appear in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game (valued at $70), per an ESPN report.

Per the report, the players who remain rostered and thus in the game will be paid each year, as will players who transfer, provided they continued to be rostered.

