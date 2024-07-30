College

Dylan Fairchild dubbed ‘top returning guard in the nation’ by ESPN analyst

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Dylan Fairchild (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia could very well have the best offensive line in the country this coming season. The Bulldogs bring back four starters from the 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl and the group has regularly been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

The strength of the offensive line is undoubtedly at the guard position. Tate Ratledge was a Second Team All-American selection last season and returns as a key leader for the offensive line.

But it was Dylan Fairchild who recently earned some very high praise from ESPN’s Matt Miller.

“The top returning guard in the nation, Fairchild was a first-year starter last season but ended the year with first-round grades from scouts,” Miller said. “The junior left guard allowed only three pressures and no sacks and was called for only one penalty.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!