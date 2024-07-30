Dylan Fairchild dubbed ‘top returning guard in the nation’ by ESPN analyst

Georgia could very well have the best offensive line in the country this coming season. The Bulldogs bring back four starters from the 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl and the group has regularly been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

The strength of the offensive line is undoubtedly at the guard position. Tate Ratledge was a Second Team All-American selection last season and returns as a key leader for the offensive line.

But it was Dylan Fairchild who recently earned some very high praise from ESPN’s Matt Miller.

“The top returning guard in the nation, Fairchild was a first-year starter last season but ended the year with first-round grades from scouts,” Miller said. “The junior left guard allowed only three pressures and no sacks and was called for only one penalty.

