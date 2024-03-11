College

Charlie Condon No. 1 on MLB draft board, Georgia baseball on verge of Top 25 ranking

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

03/05/24 - Georgia vs. Georgia Southern\r Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgias game against Georgia Southern at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC., on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Charlie Condon is looking more and more like the best baseball player in the nation at Georgia.

The experts agree, as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Condon was recently ranked No. 1 on the MLB draft big board.

“He’s special,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “As a coach, you hope to get one every 7 to 10 years like this.”

The Bulldogs’ sophomore won SEC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season on Monday after yet another dynamic week at the plate and in the field.

