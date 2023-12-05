Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and what comes next for the Georgia quarterback room in 2024

ATHENS — Carson Beck acknowledged how special the Georgia football program was in the moments following a 27-24 loss to Alabama.

“I’m super proud of this team. It shows how resilient we are. It obviously didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Beck said. “To see guys fight and care and love each other on the field and truly fight for one another is special. It goes to say how special this program is and how coach Smart has built this program. We just kept going out there and fighting and kept going.”

We’ll see if Beck wants to remain a part of this special program, as the Georgia quarterback has a key decision to make regarding his future. And that decision became even more critical following the events of Monday.

Georgia saw Brock Vandagriff enter the transfer portal. The move doesn’t come as a surprise, as he waited his turn behind Beck and Stetson Bennett in his three seasons at Georgia.

Vandagriff thanked everyone at Georgia and as a graduate transfer, he’ll look to find an opportunity elsewhere. Kentucky, a team Georgia plays next season, has emerged as an early contender for the mobile quarterback’s services. He will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

