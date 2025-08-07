The Brock Bowers effect: How Georgia capitalizes on Bowers’ legacy, a look into the future

ATHENS — Brock Bowers isn’t running out of the tunnel at Sanford Stadium this fall, but the former Georgia superstar and current top NFL tight end still has a presence in Athens.

The NFL is filled with former Bulldogs’ players, and Coach Kirby Smart is using those players as examples for the current team — both their NFL clips as well as past practices at Georgia.

Bowers -- who set NFL records for overall catches (112) and yards receiving by a rookie tight end (1,194) last season — is among the more popular examples in the film room.

