Brent Key brings renewed ‘hate’ into Georgia - Georgia Tech Clean Old-Fashioned football rivalry

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

11/25/23 - Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during Georgias game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key just opened up a new chapter in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry.

Key, who will be in his third season as the Yellow Jackets head coach when Georgia Tech opens the season on Aug. 24 against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, made his feelings on Georgia football known at an alumni event, per an AJC.com report.

“There’s nothing I hate more in the world — it’s probably the only thing I actually hate,” Key said. “When I say hate, like truly despise everything about it, I really do.”

Key made his comments at the Scheller College of Business when asked about losing last season’s game to Georgia by a 31-23 count a Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It was the Bulldogs’ SEC-record 29th consecutive victory.

