College

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze: Tigers could be 5-0, ‘not that far off’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Hugh Freeze (Getty) AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Auburn Tigers yells out to an official during the second half of their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Georgia football has a few problems to take care of coming off its first regular-season loss in four years, but nothing like what has happened at Auburn of late.

Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, is only his second year at the helm, is fighting to keep control of his locker room and his program’s confidence after back-to-back SEC home losses.

Freeze said Auburn (2-3, 0-2 SEC) will carry the fight forward into its 3:30 p.m. at No. 5 Georgia (3-1, 1-1) because there’s no other choice but to keep fighting.

It’s the 129th meeting in the so-called “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” with the Bulldogs winning the most recent seven meetings to lead the all-time series 64-56-8.

