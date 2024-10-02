Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze: Tigers could be 5-0, ‘not that far off’

Georgia football has a few problems to take care of coming off its first regular-season loss in four years, but nothing like what has happened at Auburn of late.

Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, is only his second year at the helm, is fighting to keep control of his locker room and his program’s confidence after back-to-back SEC home losses.

Freeze said Auburn (2-3, 0-2 SEC) will carry the fight forward into its 3:30 p.m. at No. 5 Georgia (3-1, 1-1) because there’s no other choice but to keep fighting.

It’s the 129th meeting in the so-called “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” with the Bulldogs winning the most recent seven meetings to lead the all-time series 64-56-8.

