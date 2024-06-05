Arrival of freshman running backs add athleticism, potential to Georgia running back room

Georgia’s backfield is going to look different in 2024. Gone are long-time stalwarts Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. The duo combined for 1,670 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

To offset the loss in production, Georgia went out and added four new running backs. The most high-profile of those was Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, who generated plenty of buzz this spring.

The other three running backs Georgia brought in were all members of the 2024 signing class. That would be Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens.

Bowens was the only one of the three who was present for spring drills, as Frazier and Phillips just arrived in Athens.

