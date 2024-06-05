College

Arrival of freshman running backs add athleticism, potential to Georgia running back room

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Uga Mascot G Day (Joseph Sisson)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia’s backfield is going to look different in 2024. Gone are long-time stalwarts Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. The duo combined for 1,670 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

To offset the loss in production, Georgia went out and added four new running backs. The most high-profile of those was Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, who generated plenty of buzz this spring.

The other three running backs Georgia brought in were all members of the 2024 signing class. That would be Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens.

Bowens was the only one of the three who was present for spring drills, as Frazier and Phillips just arrived in Athens.

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!