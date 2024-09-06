College

Anonymous coach raves about UGA program: ‘Georgia is an NFL team right now’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia made a statement in its opening win over Clemson.

The Bulldogs dominated Clemson, holding the Tigers to 188 yards of offense and just 3 points.

With such a dominant showing, were reminded of how dominant that 2021 Georgia defense was, as the Bulldogs similarly held that Clemson team to just 3 points.

“Georgia’s defense will make a lot of offenses look bad this season and could even resemble the historically elite 2021 Bulldogs D,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!