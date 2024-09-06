Anonymous coach raves about UGA program: ‘Georgia is an NFL team right now’

ATHENS — Georgia made a statement in its opening win over Clemson.

The Bulldogs dominated Clemson, holding the Tigers to 188 yards of offense and just 3 points.

With such a dominant showing, were reminded of how dominant that 2021 Georgia defense was, as the Bulldogs similarly held that Clemson team to just 3 points.

“Georgia’s defense will make a lot of offenses look bad this season and could even resemble the historically elite 2021 Bulldogs D,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote.

