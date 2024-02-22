Amarius Mims can answer a lot of questions at the NFL combine

ATHENS — Amarius Mims was built for an event like the 2024 NFL Combine. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, the event will allow him to showcase his Hulk-esque frame and raw athleticism.

It’ll also give him a chance to answer some of the many questions NFL evaluators will have for Mims. The Georgia offensive tackle is seen as a potential first-round pick — Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has him landing with the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 30 — but he is far from a perfect prospect.

He has just eight career starts under his belt. While he’s played more snaps than those raw numbers would indicate, it’s still far less than teams usually want to see from a first-round tackle prospect.

He also spent most of his time at the right tackle position.

Read more at DawgNation.com