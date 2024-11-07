College

Accuser in domestic case against Colbie Young wants charges dismissed

By Chip Towers, Georgia sports reporter

Colbie Young (UGA Sports Comm)

ATHENS – It remains to be seen if anything will come from it, but the accuser in the domestic battery case against Georgia receiver Colbie Young wants the charges to be dropped.

Kim Stephens, the attorney for Young, circulated Wednesday night a press release accompanied with a signed affidavit stating the 20-year-old woman repeatedly has asked authorities to drop the charges that were filed on Oct. 8, 2024.

Young, a first-year transfer from Miami, was cited for the misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery, stemming from an incident in which Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call about an argument at a local residence.

Police said that the woman suffered minor injuries when Young allegedly picked her up and carried out of his apartment.

