4-star OL Mason Short commits to Georgia football

EVANS, Ga. -- Mason Short announced his college decision this morning inside a packed auditorium of invited guests at Evans High School.

He said the key phrase that indicated his choice and a special song began to play over the speakers in that room.

It was a personal touch for his ceremony that saw the Bulldogs earn the commitment over Clemson, Kentucky and Ohio State.

The 4-star IOL had also been committed to play for Nick Saban and Eric Wolford at Alabama. Wolford is the O-line coach at Kentucky now. That shows a measure of Short’s loyalty. The Wildcats made his final group because of the relationship he built with Short while he was committed to the Tide.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels got them ‘Dawgs in Short’s final group of one because of relationships. Short has a unique grasp of finding the right school fit.

