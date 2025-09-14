College

3 quick takeaways from Georgia’s 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (Getty) KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball while defended by Jalen McMurray #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia did what Kirby Smart-coached football teams do against Tennessee, executing in clutch moments to take down the Vols, 44-41, in overtime.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) also finished the game off in Smart’s preferred style, with three powerful runs in overtime, capped by Josh McCray’s game-winning 1-yard touchdown run.

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, making his first road start, came up big in the clutch with a fourth-down 28-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys to cut Tennessee’s fourth-quarter lead to 38-36, then fired a 2-point conversion pass to Zachariah Branch to tie the score at 38-38 with 2:32 remaining.

