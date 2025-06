Milwaukee starter Quinn Priester allowed one run over six innings as the Brewers downed the Braves 4-1 Tuesday at American Family Field.

Priester improved to4-2, handing the Braves their 15th loss in 19 games.

Grant Holmes picked up the loss as he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

