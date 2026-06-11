Big 12 could face legal action from Texas AG if league pursues some actions against Tech over Sorsby

The Texas Attorney General's office notified the Big 12 on Thursday of potential legal action from Texas Tech as it considers what to do after quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a court order against the NCAA to regain his eligibility despite gambling on pro and college sports.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the notice came shortly before the start of the league's executive board meeting to discuss its options in the Sorsby situation.

The temporary injunction issued Monday by a Texas district court prevents the NCAA from enforcing its ban of Sorsby. The transfer QB had been ruled ineligible for what will be his final college season after he acknowledged years of gambling that included at least 40 bets on his own team while a freshman at Indiana.

Since NCAA rules call for a permanent loss of eligibility for any player who wagered on his own team, the judge's decision sent shockwaves through college sports, including in Texas Tech's own league.

Yormark said the executive board met as planned Thursday in preparation for a meeting Monday of the Big 12's full board of directors, which is made up of presidents and chancellors from the league's 16 schools.

“We had a good and informative discussion. Sentiment among the executive board was no different from what we heard from the ADs earlier this week,” the commissioner said. "Our discussion with the full board will determine our course of action, and all options remain on the table.”

Yormark said the conference is taking time with its legal counsel to understand the concerns of the state.

The meeting of the executive board came two days after a conference call among Big 12 athletic directors.

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