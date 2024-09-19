Atlanta Hawks unveil promo schedule for 2024 season with theme nights, fan giveaways and more

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks announced their highly anticipated promotional calendar for the upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season.

The promotional calendar features exciting giveaways, theme nights, special ticket offers and more at State Farm Arena.

According to Hawks team officials, “this season, the Atlanta Hawks will hold a series of themed nights that honor the vibrant culture and traditions of Atlanta. These events will also recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to uplifting and influencing the lives of people within the Atlanta community.”

Among the theme nights this season, the Hawks will have special giveaways and activities during Opening Night, HBCU Night, Women’s Empowerment Night, Hat Series, Harry The Hawk Bobblehead Night, Divine 9 Night, Kids Night, Pride Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, Fan Appreciation Night and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to State Farm Arena for what is set to be an unforgettable season filled with unique theme nights,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Our 2024-25 promotional schedule has been carefully crafted to elevate the gameday experience, showcasing our heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional support we receive from our diverse and vibrant fanbase.”

All fans who attend the Hawks’ season home opener will receive giveaways, Hawks team officials said.

The Hawks are scheduled to participate in the NBA’s in-season tournament, which is also known as the NBA Cup. Team officials say the Hawks will play against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 15 and Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 29. The first 5,000 fans in attendance during each of those games “will receive limited-edition collectible pins while supplies last.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Hawks will showcase the “remarkable achievements of women and celebrate the trailblazers who bravely championed equality,” officials said. Women’s Empowerment Night is scheduled to take place on March 8 against the Indiana Pacers. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary belt bag as a token of appreciation, officials said.

The opening night of the 2024 season for the Hawks tips-off on Oct. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets.

