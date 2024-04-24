Who do I call if I have storm damage?

It’s that time of year again. In the Atlanta Metro area just this week there were strong storms that ripped through. I’m sure there will be more coming, not only here but all over the country as Mother Nature shows off her splendor and fury.

So now is a great time to review what to do if you have storm damage to your home…

Loss of power: If your electricity goes out, relax. You have a whole house electrical generator right?

Oops – you don’t have one yet? Ok, no worries. But here is a list of who you should call if there are lines down around your house:

- If you have overhead wires running from the pole to your house down, call your power company.

- If you have the service bracket attaching service wires to your home down, call your power company.

- If your electric meter is damaged in any way, call your power company.

Pretty much everything else is a call to your favorite electrical company.

Shouldn’t have to be said but I will say it. If you have power lines down in your yard, stay away from them. Call the power company immediately. Never assume someone else will.

Tree falls on your roof: Contrary to your gut reaction, your first call needs to be to a tree removal service. They will be the ones that will come and remove the tree and, in some instances, tarp your roof.

That said, also immediately call a reputable roofer and get on their list. They will be busy, but it will be good to be on the list – especially since you know you will need repair work done.

WARNING – Beware the rogue roofer. Bad weather always brings them out. All it will take to get rid of them is your money, which will also disappear.

WARNING – Beware the rogue roofer. Bad weather always brings them out. All it will take to get rid of them is your money, which will also disappear. Yes, I realize that I repeated that same paragraph twice. It is important to pay attention to.

The damage is done to your home, but you still need to do your due diligence to make sure your roofer is above board.

Broken water line. Yes, you should call a plumber and at the least get on their list for a service call. However, you have the ability to turn your water off at the curb. Find the valve and shut it down.

FACT: It takes a special ‘key’ to close this valve. We have talked about this before. Knowing where and how to shut off the water to your house is one of the 5 things you need to know to be a home owner. Now would be a great time to find the valve at the street and drop $20 on the tool used to shut it off.

BTW – here are all 5Things you need to know: thehomefixitpage.com/if-you-are-a-homeowner-you-have-to-know-this. I have also included it later in this article**. They are that important.

Insurance: A really good insurance company should probably contact you before you get a chance to call them, but if not, call your agent. Do NOT call the claims department. Calling the claims department is like starting a claim and it will go against your record.

NOTEWORTHY: If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it did it fall? I’m not sure. But I do know if a tree falls from the forest on my house it will be my insurance company who I contact first, and not leave it to the neighbors to contact theirs even tho it is obvious that the tree came from their forest.

It’s not up to you and your neighbor to slug it out. Hopefully you have some sort of civil relationship with your neighbor and can work it out amicably. If not, again, call your insurance agent and get them involved. The insurance companies should do the fighting for you. If not, you probably have the wrong insurance company.

Smell gas. Call the gas company immediately and perhaps it would be wise to stay away from your house until the leak is repaired. Gas lives to explode, that’s what it is born to do.

Stay away. Stay safe…

**Bonus: 5 Things every home owner has to absolutely know…

How to shut off the water. There is a water shut-off at your house, and there is one at the street. Find them both and know how to use them. Any plumbing problem becomes less a problem the second you cut off the water.

Note - the cut-off at the street might require a special key. Get one (available at your local hardware store) and know how to use it!

Know where your hvac on/off switch is. The switch is generally found near the furnace and it usually resembles a light switch. If you have a fire, and you have the time - shut it down!

How to shut down your electrical system. Know where the main breaker is - it could be in the circuit box or it could be a disconnect outside. Older boxes may require turning off each breaker individually. Know how yours works and where it is located.

Where is the fire? You should have working smoke detectors located in EVERY sleeping room, plus in hallways and gathering rooms. Having them in mechanical rooms is a good plan as well. Newer detectors will sync up with each other so when one goes off, they all will go off.

You can also get smoke alarms that incorporate human voices instead of the beep-beep-beep… This has been proven to be more effective, especially when small children are involved.

How do I get out? Every resident in a house has to know the best, and second-best way out of every room in the house. Escape plans need to include rope ladders where applicable. Also - know where you are going once you are out. Have a meeting place away from the house for all to head to.

©2024 Cox Media Group