What’s with my garage lights?

Q – I seem to have troubles with the lightbulbs in my garage burning out quickly. What do you think is the issue?

Mike in Alpharetta

A – Well, it could be as easy as just finding the correct lightbulb.

First of all, let me say that you should have your garage door serviced every year. It is relatively inexpensive (under $100) and that service will make sure your door is securely attached and not vibrating more than is necessary.

Now, let’s look at your bulbs.

There are bulbs, I know Genie make ones, that are specifically designed for use in garages and with garage door openers.

The garage door opener bulb is made to withstand the harsher environment of the garage. Garage door openers are known to vibrate during normal operation, which can potentially shorten the life of normal light bulbs used in them.

A good garage light, one that is used with automatic door openers, should be vibration and shatter resistant, and cold weather tested.

A good garage door opener lightbulb should be designed specifically for garage door openers.

Good bulbs are tested to withstand 5G of shaking force, which greatly exceeds what is normal vibration for a garage door opener. Use of shatter-resistant materials make it even more durable.

Good bulbs are damp location rated AND tested for temperatures down to -22F (any colder and you don’t need to be in your garage) so conditions related to both will not impact the light’s performance.

And last – a good bulb should operate for an estimated 25,000 hours, and supply a generous 800 lumens of light, equivalent to a 60-watt bulb.

©2023 Cox Media Group