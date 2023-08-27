On Air

Q: What is this large leafed tree with green, grape-sized nuts growing in Paulding County?

By Ashley Frasca

Invasive Princess, or Empress, tree

By Ashley Frasca

A: Listeners both called and emailed me recently, describing a tree growing wild, sporting clustered, pear shaped, grape-sized nuts. On the air, I blanked identifying it. But I went home and did some research!

Noticeable right now are the fruits of the invasive Princess tree, a.k.a. Empress tree or Royal Paulownia. Considered invasive because one tree is capable of producing twenty million seeds that are easily transported in water or wind, according to the Southeast Exotic Pest Plant Council.

But, it has showy, purple flowers in early spring before the leaves come on. This tree is commonly found on road sides and in wooded areas.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!