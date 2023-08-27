Q: What is this large leafed tree with green, grape-sized nuts growing in Paulding County?

A: Listeners both called and emailed me recently, describing a tree growing wild, sporting clustered, pear shaped, grape-sized nuts. On the air, I blanked identifying it. But I went home and did some research!

Noticeable right now are the fruits of the invasive Princess tree, a.k.a. Empress tree or Royal Paulownia. Considered invasive because one tree is capable of producing twenty million seeds that are easily transported in water or wind, according to the Southeast Exotic Pest Plant Council.

But, it has showy, purple flowers in early spring before the leaves come on. This tree is commonly found on road sides and in wooded areas.





