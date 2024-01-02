On Air

Q: What is this growing on my gardenia?

By Ashley Frasca

Seed pod on a gardenia

By Ashley Frasca

A: A colorful, almost deformed growth like this on a Knock Out rose would be alarming to me. Makes me think of Rose rosette disease. But, what a relief to report that this is a gardenia seed pod, a perfectly natural occurrence!

If you deadhead gardenia blooms as they expire throughout the summer, you’re not likely to see this seed pod form.

The bright color of the swollen pod makes it eye-catching this time of year. Walter Reeves, the Georgia Gardener, says these seeds are viable if started in a bright window with added humidity, though they could take up to eight weeks to sprout.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!