Q: What is this growing on my gardenia?

A: A colorful, almost deformed growth like this on a Knock Out rose would be alarming to me. Makes me think of Rose rosette disease. But, what a relief to report that this is a gardenia seed pod, a perfectly natural occurrence!

If you deadhead gardenia blooms as they expire throughout the summer, you’re not likely to see this seed pod form.

The bright color of the swollen pod makes it eye-catching this time of year. Walter Reeves, the Georgia Gardener, says these seeds are viable if started in a bright window with added humidity, though they could take up to eight weeks to sprout.

©2024 Cox Media Group