Q: What is this flower? Trying to figure out if I can buy one for my yard.

A: Native azaleas seem harder to come by commercially here in the South. Compact and repeat bloomers, such as the Encore Azalea, are more common at nurseries.

Native azaleas lose their leaves in the winter and are sometimes found in more shady conditions. They often grow tall and leggy and are most stunning this time of year, with their bright colored flowers that sport long stamens coming from the center of the bloom. This picture shared with me is the Piedmont azalea (Rhododendron canescens).

If you want to appreciate the brilliance of this spring flower, watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National on TV this weekend! Encore Azaleas have become widely popular with gardeners for a number of reasons. Unlike traditional azaleas, they thrive in full sun. Not only do they bloom in early spring, but with enough sun and care, they’ll bloom again in summer and fall. As with any azalea though, pruning (if necessary) is best done after spring flowering.

