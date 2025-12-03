Q: What is this at the base of our oak tree? Will I have to have it taken down?

A: When listener Kathy first sent me this picture, I was fairly certain this was slime mold. Some are spotting creeping along mulch, plants, and even concrete.

However, when Kathy consulted a certified arborist (which is a smart move when it comes to concerns about the health of large and potentially damaging trees like this oak), she and I learned that the weird formation is ‘oak bracket’ or ‘weeping conk’. Much like a mushroom, this is a fungus and unfortunately, causes decay at the base of the tree and root rot, even before symptoms are visible.

These globs ooze an amber-colored liquid in the warmer months and then dry out as the weather cools, often becoming a dull orange and cracking. Aside from this obvious concern, Perdue University Landscape Report explains that the “infected trees [will exhibit] stunted growth, limb dieback, and/or sparse, off-color foliage.”

Most mushrooms (ie: fungi) signal some weakness or illness in a tree. Slime molds on the other hand aren’t a fungus. They aren’t capable of causing disease and simply thrive when moisture is present.

If you’re concerned about something unusual in or around your trees, please contact a certified arborist. You can find one here. They’re great people!

Dog vomit slime mold Not harmful to grass, this slime mold is just interesting to see. It can be present on mulch, at the base of plants, and even along concrete. (Paulette May Smith)

