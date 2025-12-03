Q: What is this at the base of our oak tree? Will I have to have it taken down?

A: When listener Kathy first sent me this picture, I was fairly certain this was slime mold. Some are spotting creeping along mulch, plants, and even concrete.
However, when Kathy consulted a certified arborist (which is a smart move when it comes to concerns about the health of large and potentially damaging trees like this oak), she and I learned that the weird formation is ‘oak bracket’ or ‘weeping conk’. Much like a mushroom, this is a fungus and unfortunately, causes decay at the base of the tree and root rot, even before symptoms are visible.
These globs ooze an amber-colored liquid in the warmer months and then dry out as the weather cools, often becoming a dull orange and cracking. Aside from this obvious concern, Perdue University Landscape Report explains that the “infected trees [will exhibit] stunted growth, limb dieback, and/or sparse, off-color foliage.”
Most mushrooms (ie: fungi) signal some weakness or illness in a tree. Slime molds on the other hand aren’t a fungus. They aren’t capable of causing disease and simply thrive when moisture is present.
If you’re concerned about something unusual in or around your trees, please contact a certified arborist. You can find one here. They’re great people!
