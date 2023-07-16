Q: This fuzzy caterpillar destroyed my roses. How radically can I prune the dead looking stuff?

A: Wow! That fuzzy guy with a small red head is a voracious tussock moth caterpillar. Be careful, they sting!

When caterpillars are a problem, Bacillus thuringiensis, or bT, spray is usually a good control method. It is also effective on rose sawfly. Cautions though: Be responsible with pesticides. It is not recommended to apply them on very hot days, with temperatures above 90°F. The active ingredients in some pesticides can vaporize and drift onto non-target surfaces. Do not spray blooms directly, especially since this pest is only after the leaves. If the bloom needs to be sprayed, apply the pesticides in the evening hours to avoid hurting pollinators. And ALWAYS read and follow the label directions.

As far as pruning is concerned, major pruning is best done in February, and always prune back to a growth point (end of stem) so you don’t leave stubs. I’d say prune thinner limbs now, but the rose will keep putting on leaves until late fall. If you prune too much, you leave all that new growth susceptible to freeze damage in winter. Go easy now.

