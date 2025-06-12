On Air

Q: There’s been an invasion of roly polies in beds? What can I buy to get rid of them?

By Ashley Frasca
Roly polies Roly polies, or pillbugs, out in full force after lots of rain
A: Roly polies, or pillbugs, are certainly more prominent when the ground is wet. Typically, they feed on decaying plant material and only move to young, green stuff when there’s a lack of material that’s decomposing.

I wouldn’t recommend any insecticide since they’re on your vegetables. I can offer three solutions perhaps.

1. Don’t add any more water to the soil, let it dry out when it can. And remove any decaying plant material from the site.

2. Place a dampened newspaper on top of the soil before bedtime, and in the morning, roll it up (bugs and all) and remove it.

3. Use an old wooden board or two, soaked with soapy water. They’ll hide under it during the day, and the soap should kill them on the board.

