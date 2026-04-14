Q: My azaleas don’t look as good as those at Augusta National. What can I do?

A: That’s a tough ask to have the azaleas in our landscapes look as good as those carefully bred and cared for at the Masters. But this beloved and well-recognized shrub performs really well here in Georgia for a number of reasons: our acidic, clay soil, our warm weather, and they are hardy through our cold (and often inconsistent) winters.

In my mind, and without getting too technical, there are more or less three types of azaleas

Native azalea- the only ‘type’ that is native to North America which loses leaves each winter and prefers shadier spots (though the Piedmont azalea can take more sun)

Evergreen azalea- shorter, more mounded growth habit sporting smaller leaves and likes 4-6 hours of sun a day

Encore azalea- a prolific bloomer multiple times a year that offers many color choices, and the more sun, the better

This time of year, look out for pests. Two of the most common are spider mites and azalea lacebug. Both hang out on the undersides of the leaves and will suck the sap, causing a pale, discoloration. Leaves look speckled after lacebug damage. With heavier infestations of spider mites, a fine webbing may be noticeable around the leaves.

Using a miticide or insecticidal soap will help knock back spider mites. For lacebug, insecticidal soap can provide control when applied early in the season (like now) or even systemic drenches can do the trick. However, if insect pressure isn’t great, both of these pests have natural predators that can keep populations from becoming too great.

Finally, if azaleas are planted properly, they don’t depend on being fertilized. But if you feel like you must, apply an acid-loving fertilizer after they’re finished blooming but never later than about June. Mulch them each year and provide additional water in dry times, and these plants should stay happy and healthy!

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