Q: Is there a “perc test” for gardens? How do I know if my soil is well-draining?

A: For a true percolation test, often done during construction or installation of a septic system, a hole approximately 1 foot in width and depth is dug. Once filled with water, if it drains at a rate of about 2″ per hour, the area has good/sufficient drainage.

But for smaller plantings, just dig 2″ or 3″ down, and squeeze the soil with your hand to determine its moisture. It should form a cohesive clump that crumbles a bit. Georgia’s clay soil can hold moisture for a long time, and wet clumps could be like a brick, not ideal for plant roots. Bob Westerfield, Cooperative Extension consumer horticulturist with UGA says, “When you’ve had lots of rain, as we’ve had lately, you really need to stay out of the garden”.

There’s always the option to build up a flower bed, raised just a couple of inches above soil level, before planting.

