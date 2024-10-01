On Air

Q: Any idea of what herbicide to use to kill broadleaf weeds without harming surrounding moss?

By Ashley Frasca

Moss (Annie Martin)

A: Thankfully, most weeds won’t thrive in the shade that moss prefers. Hand pulling what you can from the base of the stem upwards is where I’d start. Below is advice from ‘Mossin’ Annie’, a moss expert who has been on the show.

“If you feel the need to resort to more drastic measures, a diluted version of weed killer can be applied without harming these non-vascular plants. Try a sample section first.”

If you desire moss and want to learn how to help it thrive, click here to visit Mountain Moss.

