A couple of ways- if possible, every now and then, move the feeder, even if just a foot or two to trick them.

Have a shallow saucer with pebbles and water nearby that they can drink from.

And plant good pollinator plants/flowers nearby to distract them.

Also a reminder to keep those hummingbird feeders clean and filled with sugar water. Replace the water at least every week.

©2023 Cox Media Group