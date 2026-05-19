May Turf Tips: Choosing the Right Grass Variety

Industry professionals often preach, “right plant, right place”, and that mantra holds true for turf as well!

We’re fortunate in Georgia to have at least six grass varieties that hold up to our hot, humid summers and winters that often see below freezing temperatures. But the same type of grass may not work as well in one area of the yard as another, so homeowners need to understand how to determine when to consider two different varieties.

From my friends at NG Turf, here’s what to think about before selecting a grass for your yard:

Look at each area of the yard separately

A front yard, backyard, and side yard may all have different conditions. Instead of treating the whole property the same, it often helps to think through the needs of each space first.

Pay attention to sun and shade

Sunlight is one of the biggest factors in grass selection. Warm-season choices like Bermuda and zoysia are often strong fits for sunny areas, while fescue or bluegrass blends may make more sense where shade is a bigger factor or year-round green color is a priority.

Match the grass to how the space is used

A backyard used for relaxing and entertaining may call for something different than a front yard where appearance is the priority. Choosing grass based on how each area functions can lead to a better overall result.

👉 All of this is summarized in a thoughtful article here.

A real project shows this in action!

In one recent NG Turf project, Zeon Zoysia was used in the sunny backyard, while Rebel Supreme Fescue was chosen for the shadier front yard near the driveway. The result was a lawn plan tailored to the conditions and goals of each space, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. See the project here.

*NG Turf can help you choose the right grass varieties for the different spaces on your property based on sunlight, shade, and how each area is used. Contact NG Turf at 770-832-8608 for expert guidance and premium sod varieties.*

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