March Turf Tips: March Lawn Momentum

Knowing what to do, and when, for your lawn makes all the difference in its vigor. The stronger the lawn, the more tolerant it can be through summer drought and can choke out weeds.

UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences created these lawn care calendars for professionals and homeowners alike. Print one off for your garage or shed.

Whether waiting for warm season lawns to green up or observing fescue shooting up with warming temperatures, these tasks are great to get turf in shape for hotter weather!

Start with a soil test.

A soil test helps you pinpoint whether you’re dealing with pH, nutrient gaps, or compaction so you can make the right improvements before you add any material to the lawn.

Tackle weeds early with preemergence herbicide.

A spring preemergence application helps stop many weeds before they sprout. Follow label directions and water it in as recommended so it can do its job.

Preemergence basics here

Plan to core aerate before you top dress.

Aeration creates small openings so your top dressing material can settle into the root zone instead of sitting on the surface—especially helpful if your soil is compacted.

When and how to aerate your lawn here

The time to top dress is in late spring, early summer.

Keep the layer thin, about ¼ inch. You should still see grass blades. Too thick can smother your lawn. And water lightly to help it settle, then leave it alone 7–10 days before mowing.

Learn how to top dress the right way (materials, timing, and step-by-step) here.

Brought to you by NG Turf — Fresh, certified sod backed by expert guidance and unmatched customer service.

©2026 Cox Media Group