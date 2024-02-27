How hard will it be to install a new HVAC system?

Q - I recently installed a new water heater in my home and now I want to do the same with a new HVAC system. My current one is 20+ years old.

How hard will this be?

Stanley in Snellville

A - Unless you have had extensive experience working for an HVAC company you should not attempt to install your own system.

Let me clarify that.

True, installing your own water heater was a job well done, but there is a big difference between hot water and hot air.

First off, you probably won’t be able to purchase a new system. Heating and air system manufacturers only sell to certified, licensed dealers - which you aren’t.

Ok - let’s say you somehow wrangle a unit somewhere. You will have other issues.

You will have an issue with building codes and obtaining a permit. (You did get a permit when you swapped out your water heater didn’t you? Uh-ohh…)

For one thing you won’t be able to properly size the unit since I am guessing you have no real experience doing so.

So, you figure to skip over that and just use the size you are removing - you won’t be able to charge it with refrigerant since that is also only sold to authorized dealers (and no the refrigerant from your car’s a/c won’t work). Also, refrigerant has changed over the last several years, so you will have to purchase the correct type.

Also, also – the refrigerant from the unit you are replacing needs to be captured and taken to a disposal facility. Figure you will just let the old refrigerant leak into the air? Well that’s a federal offense which carries a significant penalty.

There are safety implications as well. If you are installing a gas system you will have to work with the gas hook-up as well as the ventilation of your system.

There is also the issue of having the correct tools to do the job.

Of course, I haven’t mentioned the warranty on the unit, which will probably be voided when they ask which company installed the unit and you reply “I did it myself”.

The issue isn’t just that they don’t think you can do it, which I pretty much already said you can’t, but when your house is re-sold or rented to others there will be more troubles.

Sorry - for this one you need a professional.

I do admire your hustle though…

