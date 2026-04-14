April Turf Tips: Don’t Rush the Fertilizer

Like most of nature, turfgrass takes its cues from the environment- namely hours of sunlight and soil temperature. By April, soil temperatures are in the low 50s or are, by now, nearing the mid-50s. What does that mean? Warm-season lawns like Bermuda and Zoysia are starting to show accelerated green up.

Some homeowners are anxious to mow and fertilize. But know that fertilizing before the grass is mostly greened up is not just inefficient but can harm the lawn too. It’s a different story for cool-season grass like fescue. This month is when one last fertilizer would help its roots grow strong to withstand the summer heat stress.

And for the first mowing of the season on warm-season lawns, experts say to keep the mower blade at the same height where it was for the last mowing in the fall.

From my friends at NG Turf, here’s what to watch for before you fertilize:

Look for consistent green-up across those Bermuda and Zoysia lawns.

Learn more about spring transition timing

Start mowing once growth becomes active.

Keep weed pressure in check (regular mowing helps with this).

Brush up on spring weed prevention

Though April can sometimes be as much of a weather roller coaster as March, it seems the cold weather threat has passed! So keep up with regular mowing, ensure that lawns get at least an inch of water a week, and safely plant those summer vegetable beds!

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