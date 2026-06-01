US targets Iranian radar and drone sites and Kuwait is hit by drone and missile fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military said Monday it was targeting Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American MQ-1 Predator drone this weekend.

Kuwait meanwhile said its air defenses had opened fire early Monday morning to intercept incoming drone and missile fire.

No one immediately claimed the Kuwait attack, though it was likely launched by Iran or Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq. Both have launched numerous attacks on Kuwait during the Iran war.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency that U.S. forces had targeted a telecommunications tower on an island. The Guard said it responded with an attack without saying where, likely referring to the attack on Kuwait.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.