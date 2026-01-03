World

CIA source inside Maduro’s government aided U.S. operation

'Gran Marcha Mundial por la Paz' March In Support Of Nicolas Maduro CARACAS, VENEZUELA - AUGUST 17: Incumbent President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro looks forward during the 'Gran Marcha Mundial por la Paz' supporting incumbent president Maduro on August 17, 2024 in Caracas, Venezuela. President Maduro was declared as the winner of the 2024 presidential election over his rival, Edmundo Gonzalez. The result has been questioned by the opposition and internationally. According to the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the result announced by the 'Consejo Nacional Electoral' (CNE) does not reflect the decision made by the Venezuelans during the election. (Photo by Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images) (Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images)
CARACAS, VENEZUELA — A CIA source inside Venezuela’s government helped the U.S. track Maduro’s location in the lead-up to his capture, CBS News has learned.

The role of the CIA source was first reported by The New York Times. The source was part of an extensive network of other intelligence inputs, including overhead and signals intelligence, that informed the operation, which was the result of months of meticulous planning and partnership between the CIA and the Department of Defense.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has previously said the agency would prioritize the recruitment of human sources. It could not be immediately determined when the source was recruited. The U.S. government has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

