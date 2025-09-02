News

World Health Organization reports more than 1B people are living with mental health disorders

By WSB Radio News Staff

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND — More than one billion people are living with mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, according to new data released by the World Health Organization.

The WHO says mental health issues are the second biggest reason for long-term disability.

According to the report, mental health disorders drive up health-care costs for affected people and their families while inflicting immense economic loses on a global scale.

Additionally, mental health organizations across the country are raising awareness this month around suicide prevention.

An estimated 49,000 Americans die by suicide each year, with a death happening every 11 minutes .

The suicide rate in Georgia has increased by more 32% over the past 20 years. The risk is highest among older white Georgians.

Nationally, suicides rates have been steadily rising over the last two decades.

