WHO calls for more attention to addressing neurological disorders

By WSB Radio News Staff
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND — The World Health Organization is calling for more attention to be given to addressing neurological disorders.

The organization says neurological conditions now impact more than 40% of the global population.

Who says many countries don’t have a policy to address it.

Low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations.

The organization is saying many of the neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, but services remain out of reach for most.

Neurological disorders account for more than 11 million deaths globally each year.

