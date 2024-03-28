Where people in Georgia are moving to most

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines' annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Georgia are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from Georgia to a different state in 2022.

#25. Hawaii

- 2,823 people from Georgia moved to Hawaii in 2022, making up 1.11% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Hawaii

#24. West Virginia

- 2,903 people from Georgia moved to West Virginia in 2022, making up 1.15% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #6 most common origin for people moving to West Virginia

#23. Pennsylvania

- 2,982 people from Georgia moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 1.18% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #19 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#22. Arizona

- 3,046 people from Georgia moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 1.20% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#21. Mississippi

- 3,094 people from Georgia moved to Mississippi in 2022, making up 1.22% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #6 most common origin for people moving to Mississippi

#20. Maryland

- 3,193 people from Georgia moved to Maryland in 2022, making up 1.26% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #13 most common origin for people moving to Maryland

#19. Louisiana

- 3,215 people from Georgia moved to Louisiana in 2022, making up 1.27% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #7 most common origin for people moving to Louisiana

#18. Kansas

- 3,284 people from Georgia moved to Kansas in 2022, making up 1.30% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #8 most common origin for people moving to Kansas

#17. Colorado

- 3,360 people from Georgia moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 1.33% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#16. Missouri

- 3,395 people from Georgia moved to Missouri in 2022, making up 1.34% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #14 most common origin for people moving to Missouri

#15. Michigan

- 3,404 people from Georgia moved to Michigan in 2022, making up 1.34% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #16 most common origin for people moving to Michigan

#14. Connecticut

- 3,478 people from Georgia moved to Connecticut in 2022, making up 1.37% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #9 most common origin for people moving to Connecticut

#13. Ohio

- 4,155 people from Georgia moved to Ohio in 2022, making up 1.64% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #18 most common origin for people moving to Ohio

#12. Kentucky

- 4,941 people from Georgia moved to Kentucky in 2022, making up 1.95% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #8 most common origin for people moving to Kentucky

#11. Washington

- 5,574 people from Georgia moved to Washington in 2022, making up 2.20% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #12 most common origin for people moving to Washington

#10. Virginia

- 6,689 people from Georgia moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 2.64% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #12 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#9. Illinois

- 7,424 people from Georgia moved to Illinois in 2022, making up 2.93% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #11 most common origin for people moving to Illinois

#8. New York

- 8,889 people from Georgia moved to New York in 2022, making up 3.51% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #10 most common origin for people moving to New York

#7. California

- 11,002 people from Georgia moved to California in 2022, making up 4.34% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #17 most common origin for people moving to California

#6. Tennessee

- 14,770 people from Georgia moved to Tennessee in 2022, making up 5.83% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #3 most common origin for people moving to Tennessee

#5. South Carolina

- 19,121 people from Georgia moved to South Carolina in 2022, making up 7.55% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #2 most common origin for people moving to South Carolina

#4. Texas

- 22,324 people from Georgia moved to Texas in 2022, making up 8.81% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #9 most common origin for people moving to Texas

#3. North Carolina

- 22,551 people from Georgia moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 8.90% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #6 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#2. Alabama

- 23,155 people from Georgia moved to Alabama in 2022, making up 9.14% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Alabama

#1. Florida

- 39,990 people from Georgia moved to Florida in 2022, making up 15.79% of new residents that moved to another state

-- Residents of Georgia were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Florida

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.