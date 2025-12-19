Do people say you have a “potty mouth” or “swear like a sailor”? It may be good for you

WASHINGTON, DC — It may be good for your health to use some bad language.

A new study finds saying swear words can lower physical inhibitions, making people feel stronger to perform a task better.

“In many situations, people hold themselves back—consciously or unconsciously—from using their full strength,” said study author Richard Stephens, PhD, of Keele University in the U.K. “Swearing is an easily available way to help yourself feel focused, confident and less distracted, and ‘go for it’ a little more.”

It says many people sub-consciously hold themselves back, and cussing can help them focus while doing something that’s physically taxing.

It could help with activities like lifting something heavy or getting through a strenuous workout.