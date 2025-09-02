News

Want to know how to save money on your heating bill? Here are basic 5Things you can do…

By Dave Baker
Thermostat
I talked last article about being early to the cooler weather party, yet this is good to know. 5 Things you can do to save money on your heating bill…

- Clean your furnace and change your filters. Clean systems run much more efficiently than dirty ones. Filters need to be changed at least every 6 months, every 3 is even better…

- Use your ceiling fan. Reversing the direction of your fans in the fall/winter will help circulate warm air through your house.

- Keep your shades up and your blinds open during the day. Take advantage of that natural daylight and solar heating to add warmth to your home.

- Install and use a programmable thermostat. Use it to lower the temperature of your house when you are away and/or sleeping. Most programmable thermostats are now smart phone compatible – that’s right, you can control the heat or the cool without getting out of your lounge chair. Believe me, those are worth the money.

- Turn it off. If you aren’t using it, shut it down. Maybe a nice space heater will take the chill off a morning. Hmmmm – space heaters. Sounds like a whole other topi

Get on it now. Thank me later.

