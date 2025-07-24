U.S. passport drops to 10th place in global ranking of travel access

News

By WSB Radio News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. — The American passport has slipped once again in global rankings, now tied for 10th place on the Henley Passport Index, which measures how many countries a passport holder can enter without a visa.

According to the latest report from Michael Toscano, U.S. passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 182 destinations. That puts the United States in a tie with Iceland and Lithuania.

The U.S. has steadily declined in the rankings since 2014, when it held the top spot.

Singapore now tops the list as the world’s most powerful passport, granting holders access to 193 destinations without a visa.

