Tuskegee University police chief placed on leave following DUI charge

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Tuskegee University says its newly hired police chief has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with DUI.

Police Chief Kareem Easley was arrested on New Year’s Day in Sandy Springs. Easley was hired by the university in October.

In a statement, Tuskegee University said it will not rush to judgment and will conduct a full internal investigation into the matter.

The university also announced that Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as acting chief of police while the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been released.