Woman dies after falling into NYC manhole while exiting vehicle

NEW YORK — A woman died after falling into a manhole while exiting her vehicle on a busy New York City street on Monday, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to utility officials with Con Edison, the 56-year-old woman fell into the maintenance hole at about 11:19 p.m. ET on Monday,

The woman had parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV near the intersection of West 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and stepped out of her vehicle, WABC reported. She fell directly into the uncovered manhole and fell approximately 10 feet, according to the television station.

The 56-year-old woman stepped out of a car and fell into the open manhole, police say. >> https://t.co/dhhOq33OSn pic.twitter.com/uVP9VJRJwS — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 19, 2026

It was unclear why the manhole was left uncovered, WCBS reported.

City police said officers responding to a 911 call found the woman unresponsive at the bottom of the manhole, according to The Associated Press.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to WNYW. Her identity has been withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Con Edison is investigating the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred,” the utility company said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, and safety remains our top priority.”

Family members told WABC that they were “deeply saddened” and “extremely shocked.” The victim’s daughter-in-law told WCBS that there were no cones, warning signs, or barriers around the manhole.

The city’s chief medical examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause of death, according to the AP.

© 2026 Cox Media Group