Trump rushed from stage after gunshots at rally: What we know now

Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage by Secret Service seconds after gunshots rang out. Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Western Pennsylvania.

Update 7:51 p.m. - Billionaire Elon Musk issued his endorsement of Trump in the immediate aftermath of events.

“I fully endorse President Trump and I hope for his rapid recovery,” he said on his social media platform X.

Update 7:40 p.m. ET - Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told WPXI that both the gunman and one spectator are dead. CNN has reported that another spectator is in serious condition. Federal law enforcement officers, including the F.B.I, have converged on the site.

Meanwhile, NYPD began fortifying the area around Trump Tower in New York City as well as other key New York City landmarks such as City Hall, according to CNN.

Update 7:33 p.m. ET - Butler County Republican Party Chairman James E. Hulings estimated about 50,000 were in attendance at the rally. It is not known whether any spectators were hurt, according to New York Times.

“It’s such a tragedy. So many people were crying,” Hulings said.

Within minutes of hearing the news, many high-ranking elected officials from both parties expressed shock and support for President Trump.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said there is no place for violence in American politics.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” Jeffries said. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is unacceptable.”

Original post: Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the sounds were apparent gunshots. Trump grabbed his neck with his right hand and there was what appeared to be blood.

President Joe Biden was leaving church when he was asked if he had heard about the incident and responded “No.” He has since returned to his Delaware home. The New York Times reported he has rece his initial briefing.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Trump is safe after “an incident occurred.”

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” the Times reported.

This was the last rally before the Republican National Convention begins on Monday.

Check back for more on this developing story.


